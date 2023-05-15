Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) average volume reaches $14.73M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) stock priced at $13.73, down -3.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.73 and dropped to $13.01 before settling in for the closing price of $13.66. NCLH’s price has ranged from $10.31 to $18.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.10%. With a float of $419.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.65 million.

The firm has a total of 38900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.27, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -47.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,064,639. In this transaction Pres. & CEO of this company sold 58,072 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 25,000 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $463,425. This insider now owns 197,651 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.86 while generating a return on equity of -181.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., NCLH], we can find that recorded value of 13.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 21.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.05. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.79 billion, the company has a total of 424,165K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,844 M while annual income is -2,270 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,822 M while its latest quarter income was -159,320 K.