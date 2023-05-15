Now that Cardlytics Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 12, 2023, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) trading session started at the price of $5.99, that was -5.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.09 and dropped to $5.5115 before settling in for the closing price of $5.96. A 52-week range for CDLX has been $2.57 – $32.46.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -248.70%. With a float of $32.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 489 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.34, operating margin of -45.40, and the pretax margin is -156.33.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardlytics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 11,398. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 61,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,698. This insider now owns 58,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.56) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -155.85 while generating a return on equity of -103.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -61.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.97 in the near term. At $6.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.81.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

There are 33,908K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 202.10 million. As of now, sales total 298,540 K while income totals -465,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 64,330 K while its last quarter net income were 13,610 K.