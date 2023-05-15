Now that Citigroup Inc.’s volume has hit 12.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.325, plunging -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.38 and dropped to $45.07 before settling in for the closing price of $46.03. Within the past 52 weeks, C’s price has moved between $40.01 and $54.56.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

In an organization with 240000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 598,440. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $49.87, taking the stock ownership to the 155,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for $50.77, making the entire transaction worth $149,772. This insider now owns 82,779 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.67) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.22% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 30.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.78. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.20. Second resistance stands at $46.94. The third major resistance level sits at $47.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.58.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 89.61 billion based on 1,946,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 101,078 M and income totals 14,845 M. The company made 37,494 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,606 M in sales during its previous quarter.