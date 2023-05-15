Now that Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s volume has hit 1.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 12, 2023, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) trading session started at the price of $3.09, that was 7.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.07 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. A 52-week range for PYXS has been $1.10 – $6.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.00%. With a float of $27.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 75 workers is very important to gauge.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pyxis Oncology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pyxis Oncology Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,811,594 shares at a rate of $2.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,952,263 shares.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.9) by $0.35. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

The latest stats from [Pyxis Oncology Inc., PYXS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was inferior to 2.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.52.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Key Stats

There are 38,245K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 115.49 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -120,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -36,101 K.