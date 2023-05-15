NYCB (New York Community Bancorp Inc.) climbed 3.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $9.90, up 3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.10 and dropped to $9.75 before settling in for the closing price of $9.75. Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has traded in a range of $5.81-$11.02.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.10%. With a float of $672.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.08 million, its volume of 11.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.21 in the near term. At $10.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.51.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.04 billion has total of 722,126K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,339 M in contrast with the sum of 650,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,132 M and last quarter income was 2,006 M.