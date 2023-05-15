OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) 20 Days SMA touches -12.75%: The odds favor the bear

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $7.36, down -18.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.37 and dropped to $5.88 before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has traded in a range of $2.62-$7.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 18.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.60%. With a float of $72.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 840 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.10, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $4.19, making the entire transaction worth $25,138. This insider now owns 77,218 shares in total.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -4.63 while generating a return on equity of -4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.96 in the near term. At $7.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.98.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 560.97 million has total of 73,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 387,480 K in contrast with the sum of -17,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,080 K and last quarter income was 15,560 K.