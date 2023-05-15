Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) last year’s performance of -44.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 12, 2023, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) opened at $7.68, lower -2.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.02 and dropped to $7.435 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Price fluctuations for PLUG have ranged from $7.47 to $31.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 47.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.60% at the time writing. With a float of $523.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $589.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Looking closely at Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), its last 5-days average volume was 28.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 19.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. However, in the short run, Plug Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.86. Second resistance stands at $8.23. The third major resistance level sits at $8.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.68.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

There are currently 600,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 701,440 K according to its annual income of -724,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,740 K and its income totaled -223,470 K.