Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 16,060 K

May 12, 2023, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) trading session started at the price of $1.42, that was -9.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. A 52-week range for POLA has been $1.00 – $4.02.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -290.10%. With a float of $7.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.61 million.

In an organization with 113 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.12, operating margin of -34.46, and the pretax margin is -34.78.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Polar Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Polar Power Inc. is 43.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -34.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -290.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Polar Power Inc.’s (POLA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2679, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0558. However, in the short run, Polar Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5467. Second resistance stands at $1.7533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9067.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Key Stats

There are 12,950K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.20 million. As of now, sales total 16,060 K while income totals -5,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,370 K while its last quarter net income were -1,340 K.