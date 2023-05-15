Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.99 cents.

Analyst Insights

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.06, up 8.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has traded in a range of $0.77-$6.11.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.40%. With a float of $97.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 332 workers is very important to gauge.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Charge Enterprises Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 15.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 250. In this transaction COO / CCO of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s COO & CCO sold 700 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,827. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Charge Enterprises Inc.’s (CRGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

The latest stats from [Charge Enterprises Inc., CRGE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Charge Enterprises Inc.’s (CRGE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7193. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9167. The third support level lies at $0.8733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 206.70 million has total of 212,849K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 697,830 K in contrast with the sum of -30,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 167,960 K and last quarter income was -11,940 K.

