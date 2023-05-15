Recent developments with Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.23 cents.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $63.23, down -1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.86 and dropped to $62.25 before settling in for the closing price of $63.20. Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has traded in a range of $51.77-$87.59.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.40%. With a float of $159.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.43, operating margin of +10.66, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 191,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $63.74, taking the stock ownership to the 16,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $54.15, making the entire transaction worth $27,075. This insider now owns 36,551 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 20.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 52.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.42 in the near term. At $64.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.23. The third support level lies at $60.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.11 billion has total of 159,564K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,532 M in contrast with the sum of 737,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,768 M and last quarter income was 156,560 K.