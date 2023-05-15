Recent developments with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.13 cents.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.51, soaring 3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Within the past 52 weeks, ESPR’s price has moved between $1.12 and $8.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.20%. With a float of $67.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 199 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -237.83, and the pretax margin is -309.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 36,285. In this transaction Director of this company bought 23,091 shares at a rate of $1.57, taking the stock ownership to the 36,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 8,409 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $12,545. This insider now owns 13,409 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.65) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -309.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0294, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6599. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6067 in the near term. At $1.6733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3933. The third support level lies at $1.3267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 132.70 million based on 94,713K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,480 K and income totals -233,660 K. The company made 18,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -55,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.