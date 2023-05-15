Recent developments with The Southern Company (SO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.51 cents.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $74.17, down -1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.25 and dropped to $72.79 before settling in for the closing price of $74.65. Over the past 52 weeks, SO has traded in a range of $58.85-$80.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.50%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

In an organization with 27700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 3,758,000. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $75.16, taking the stock ownership to the 847,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP & Pres. External Affairs sold 27,426 for $75.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,059,967. This insider now owns 36,119 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Southern Company’s (SO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.29. However, in the short run, The Southern Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.14. Second resistance stands at $74.92. The third major resistance level sits at $75.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.00. The third support level lies at $71.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.40 billion has total of 1,090,403K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,279 M in contrast with the sum of 3,535 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,480 M and last quarter income was 862,000 K.