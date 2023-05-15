Search
Recent developments with Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.35 cents.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) stock priced at $3.00. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. TIO’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $2.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 51.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.83 million.

In an organization with 797 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tingo Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.46 million. That was better than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.02. However, in the short run, Tingo Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.18. Second resistance stands at $3.46. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. The third support level lies at $2.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 474.79 million, the company has a total of 163,727K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 146,040 K while annual income is -47,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110,760 K while its latest quarter income was -16,380 K.

