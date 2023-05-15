Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.10%

On May 12, 2023, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) opened at $1.90, lower -2.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for RAD have ranged from $1.81 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.94, operating margin of +0.27, and the pretax margin is -3.14.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.77) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6853. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9333 in the near term. At $2.0067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. The third support level lies at $1.6333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

There are currently 56,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 107.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,092 M according to its annual income of -749,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,093 M and its income totaled -241,310 K.