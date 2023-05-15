Sanmina Corporation (SANM) posted a -4.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.20, plunging -5.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.795 and dropped to $49.0715 before settling in for the closing price of $53.55. Within the past 52 weeks, SANM’s price has moved between $37.76 and $69.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.20%. With a float of $55.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.12, operating margin of +4.75, and the pretax margin is +4.06.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sanmina Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 295,009. In this transaction SVP & Corp Controller of this company sold 4,537 shares at a rate of $65.02, taking the stock ownership to the 5,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s EVP, Global Human Resources sold 8,616 for $65.30, making the entire transaction worth $562,633. This insider now owns 32,344 shares in total.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.55) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.25 while generating a return on equity of 13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sanmina Corporation (SANM)

Looking closely at Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Sanmina Corporation’s (SANM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.22. However, in the short run, Sanmina Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.84. Second resistance stands at $57.18. The third major resistance level sits at $59.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.39.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.12 billion based on 58,358K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,890 M and income totals 256,120 K. The company made 2,361 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 88,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.