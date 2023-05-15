Sea Limited (SE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $85.33, down -2.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.50 and dropped to $83.31 before settling in for the closing price of $86.71. Over the past 52 weeks, SE has traded in a range of $40.67-$93.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 97.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.00%. With a float of $462.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63800 workers is very important to gauge.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 11.27%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.79) by $1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sea Limited’s (SE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

The latest stats from [Sea Limited, SE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.05 million was inferior to 4.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 90.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.05. The third major resistance level sits at $89.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.03.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.14 billion has total of 564,759K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,450 M in contrast with the sum of -1,651 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,452 M and last quarter income was 430,770 K.