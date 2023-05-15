Sonos Inc. (SONO) with a beta value of 1.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $15.94, down -2.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.3401 and dropped to $15.4201 before settling in for the closing price of $16.14. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has traded in a range of $13.65-$24.56.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1844 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 19,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 22,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director sold 905 for $19.49, making the entire transaction worth $17,638. This insider now owns 23,868 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.9 million, its volume of 5.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.20 in the near term. At $16.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.36.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.06 billion has total of 128,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,752 M in contrast with the sum of 67,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 672,580 K and last quarter income was 75,190 K.