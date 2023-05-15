Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) last year’s performance of -24.51% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $4.78, up 5.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.00 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.72. Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has traded in a range of $4.57-$9.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 36.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.40%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.13, operating margin of +49.20, and the pretax margin is +12.66.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +12.33 while generating a return on equity of 53.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.26 million, its volume of 16.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.10 in the near term. At $5.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.44.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.20 billion has total of 1,101,268K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,002 M in contrast with the sum of 1,849 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,118 M and last quarter income was 1,939 M.