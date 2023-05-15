Sunrun Inc. (RUN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -17.96% last month.

May 12, 2023, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) trading session started at the price of $17.01, that was -1.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.975 and dropped to $16.08 before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. A 52-week range for RUN has been $16.16 – $39.13.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 34.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 304.30%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunrun Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 998,695. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,267,994 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,237 for $18.36, making the entire transaction worth $22,706. This insider now owns 176,270 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.00% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 10.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.59 in the near term. At $18.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. The third support level lies at $13.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are 215,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.61 billion. As of now, sales total 2,321 M while income totals 173,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 589,850 K while its last quarter net income were -240,390 K.