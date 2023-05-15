Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) last year’s performance of -61.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 12, 2023, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) opened at $0.70, lower -18.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.77 and dropped to $0.651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for SBFM have ranged from $0.45 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $18.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 22,905. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 174,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s CFO/Secretary bought 25,000 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $30,500. This insider now owns 144,465 shares in total.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 14.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 250.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8707. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7837 in the near term. At $0.8364, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9027. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6647, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5984. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5457.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

There are currently 22,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,350 K according to its annual income of -26,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,940 K and its income totaled -23,510 K.