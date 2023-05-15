Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,719 M

On May 12, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) opened at $83.38,. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.93 and dropped to $82.945 before settling in for the closing price of $83.43. Price fluctuations for TSM have ranged from $59.43 to $98.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52045 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.17, operating margin of +49.54, and the pretax margin is +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) saw its 5-day average volume 7.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.93 in the near term. At $84.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are currently 5,186,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 421.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 73,670 M according to its annual income of 32,311 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,719 M and its income totaled 6,804 M.