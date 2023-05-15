Teekay Corporation (TK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.13, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.42 and dropped to $5.99 before settling in for the closing price of $6.12. Within the past 52 weeks, TK’s price has moved between $2.54 and $6.75.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 135.00%. With a float of $68.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.02 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.62, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Teekay Corporation (TK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teekay Corporation, TK], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 72.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.58. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.46.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 601.67 million based on 98,318K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,190 M and income totals 78,410 K. The company made 393,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.