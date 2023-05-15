Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is 78.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 12, 2023, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened at $7.54, lower -7.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.90 and dropped to $6.58 before settling in for the closing price of $7.32. Price fluctuations for TNYA have ranged from $1.64 to $7.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.70% at the time writing. With a float of $61.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.10 million.

In an organization with 141 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 17,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,779 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,377,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 6,779 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,596. This insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 81.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.59. Second resistance stands at $8.40. The third major resistance level sits at $8.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. The third support level lies at $4.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

There are currently 66,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 489.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -123,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -33,516 K.