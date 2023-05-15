Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) plunged -1.76 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 12, 2023, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) opened at $17.89, lower -1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.04 and dropped to $16.975 before settling in for the closing price of $17.59. Price fluctuations for MODG have ranged from $16.80 to $25.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 30.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.20% at the time writing. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 177,900. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.79, taking the stock ownership to the 95,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $23.96, making the entire transaction worth $479,200. This insider now owns 549,321 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

The latest stats from [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.58 million was superior to 1.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.50. The third major resistance level sits at $18.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.76.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

There are currently 185,603K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,996 M according to its annual income of 157,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 851,300 K and its income totaled -72,700 K.