Trinseo PLC (TSE) is -34.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 12, 2023, Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) opened at $13.85, lower -5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.85 and dropped to $12.77 before settling in for the closing price of $13.76. Price fluctuations for TSE have ranged from $13.64 to $49.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -268.90% at the time writing. With a float of $34.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.74, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -9.46.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trinseo PLC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 169,706. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,900 shares at a rate of $24.59, taking the stock ownership to the 10,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,850 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $71,278. This insider now owns 8,515 shares in total.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.69) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -8.62 while generating a return on equity of -59.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trinseo PLC (TSE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Trinseo PLC’s (TSE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.67 in the near term. At $14.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.14. The third support level lies at $11.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Key Stats

There are currently 35,146K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 483.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,966 M according to its annual income of -430,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 996,300 K and its income totaled -48,900 K.