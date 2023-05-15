Unum Group (UNM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.47 million

May 12, 2023, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) trading session started at the price of $43.76, that was 1.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.08 and dropped to $43.305 before settling in for the closing price of $43.50. A 52-week range for UNM has been $31.11 – $46.64.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.60%. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

The firm has a total of 10665 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unum Group stocks. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 250,051. In this transaction EVP, Group Benefits of this company sold 5,579 shares at a rate of $44.82, taking the stock ownership to the 50,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,800 for $44.71, making the entire transaction worth $125,188. This insider now owns 7,119 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.44% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unum Group (UNM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unum Group, UNM], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.56. The third major resistance level sits at $45.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.72.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

There are 197,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.57 billion. As of now, sales total 11,991 M while income totals 1,314 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,036 M while its last quarter net income were 358,300 K.