Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,173 M

On May 12, 2023, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) opened at $0.30, lower -7.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for VNTR have ranged from $0.29 to $2.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.60% at the time writing. With a float of $96.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3413 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.91, operating margin of -2.81, and the pretax margin is -5.43.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Venator Materials PLC is 63.54%, while institutional ownership is 20.10%.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -8.65 while generating a return on equity of -43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.10% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

The latest stats from [Venator Materials PLC, VNTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was inferior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Venator Materials PLC’s (VNTR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3729, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8116. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2924. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3162. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3323. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2525, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2364. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2126.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Key Stats

There are currently 107,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,173 M according to its annual income of -188,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 366,000 K and its income totaled -228,000 K.