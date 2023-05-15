Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) average volume reaches $4.50M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.13, plunging -1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.245 and dropped to $22.0201 before settling in for the closing price of $22.91. Within the past 52 weeks, VKTX’s price has moved between $2.02 and $23.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.80%. With a float of $68.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.35 million.

The firm has a total of 22 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 6.24%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,010,250. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $22.45, taking the stock ownership to the 2,197,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s Director sold 16,000 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $352,061. This insider now owns 47,965 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.82. The third major resistance level sits at $24.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.73.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.29 billion based on 99,582K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -68,870 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.