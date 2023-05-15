Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) soared 10.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.33, soaring 10.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.68 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Within the past 52 weeks, BBIG’s price has moved between $2.12 and $46.53.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.90

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.22. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $3.02. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.70.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 582.61 million based on 12,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,790 K and income totals -713,170 K. The company made 5,563 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,982 K in sales during its previous quarter.