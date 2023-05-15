Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) volume exceeds 4.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 12, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) trading session started at the price of $13.33, that was -3.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.33 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $13.23. A 52-week range for VNO has been $12.53 – $35.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -505.10%. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.87 million.

The firm has a total of 3146 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vornado Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.63 while generating a return on equity of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vornado Realty Trust, VNO], we can find that recorded value of 3.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.70. The third major resistance level sits at $14.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are 191,881K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.54 billion. As of now, sales total 1,800 M while income totals -346,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 445,920 K while its last quarter net income were 20,700 K.