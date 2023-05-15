Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.91 million

On May 12, 2023, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) opened at $29.82, higher 0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.985 and dropped to $29.59 before settling in for the closing price of $29.75. Price fluctuations for WY have ranged from $26.64 to $39.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $733.16 million.

The firm has a total of 9264 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +30.45, and the pretax margin is +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 64,800. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 567,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $38.76, making the entire transaction worth $135,660. This insider now owns 30,746 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], we can find that recorded value of 4.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.20. The third major resistance level sits at $30.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.22.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

There are currently 732,296K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,184 M according to its annual income of 1,880 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,881 M and its income totaled 151,000 K.