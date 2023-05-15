Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is -5.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $64.41, plunging -1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.41 and dropped to $63.29 before settling in for the closing price of $64.45. Within the past 52 weeks, ZM’s price has moved between $60.45 and $124.05.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 96.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -92.40%. With a float of $227.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.05, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +5.67.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 644,874. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,500 shares at a rate of $61.42, taking the stock ownership to the 29,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,224 for $61.70, making the entire transaction worth $198,920. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Latest Financial update

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +2.36 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.37% during the next five years compared to 66.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

The latest stats from [Zoom Video Communications Inc., ZM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.09 million was inferior to 3.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.92. The third major resistance level sits at $65.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.68. The third support level lies at $62.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.17 billion based on 293,836K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,393 M and income totals 103,710 K. The company made 1,118 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -104,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.