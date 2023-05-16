1.30% volatility in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 15, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $20.60, higher 1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.805 and dropped to $20.60 before settling in for the closing price of $20.48. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $11.75 to $26.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -375.10% at the time writing. With a float of $855.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73712 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.48% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.63

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

The latest stats from [Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.93. The third major resistance level sits at $21.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.44.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 889,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,783 M according to its annual income of -1,694 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,470 M and its income totaled -713,430 K.