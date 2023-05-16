-1.43% percent quarterly performance for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is not indicative of the underlying story

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.99, plunging -1.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.02 and dropped to $60.4944 before settling in for the closing price of $61.72. Within the past 52 weeks, CMS’s price has moved between $52.41 and $71.97.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.70%. With a float of $288.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8560 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.03, operating margin of +14.24, and the pretax margin is +10.49.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CMS Energy Corporation is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 246,880. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $61.72, taking the stock ownership to the 91,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,250 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $75,002. This insider now owns 62,881 shares in total.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.75% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Trading Performance Indicators

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Looking closely at CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.16. However, in the short run, CMS Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.68. Second resistance stands at $62.61. The third major resistance level sits at $63.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.62.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.67 billion based on 291,656K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,596 M and income totals 837,000 K. The company made 2,284 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 204,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.