Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$1.66M in average volume shows that Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is heading in the right direction

Company News

On May 15, 2023, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) opened at $18.02, higher 1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.34 and dropped to $17.98 before settling in for the closing price of $18.01. Price fluctuations for LBTYK have ranged from $16.16 to $26.11 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $239.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.11 million.

In an organization with 10100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.72, operating margin of +3.14, and the pretax margin is +19.79.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Liberty Global plc is 7.76%, while institutional ownership is 86.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 120,248. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 120,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 10,000 for $19.77, making the entire transaction worth $197,673. This insider now owns 126,497 shares in total.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $1.17. This company achieved a net margin of +8.23 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.26 million. That was better than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.13. However, in the short run, Liberty Global plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.45. Second resistance stands at $18.57. The third major resistance level sits at $18.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.85. The third support level lies at $17.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Key Stats

There are currently 456,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,196 M according to its annual income of 1,473 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,842 M and its income totaled -4,700 M.

