10.77% volatility in TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 15, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) trading session started at the price of $1.53, that was -1.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.625 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. A 52-week range for WULF has been $0.54 – $3.76.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -141.50%. With a float of $74.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TeraWulf Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 137,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 475,000 shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

The latest stats from [TeraWulf Inc., WULF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.45 million was inferior to 2.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 77.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0747. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4783, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3033.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are 212,032K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 339.21 million. As of now, sales total 15,030 K while income totals -90,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,570 K while its last quarter net income were -24,950 K.