14.47% volatility in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock priced at $0.48, down -10.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5051 and dropped to $0.455 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. VVPR’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -7.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 242 workers is very important to gauge.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VivoPower International PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

The latest stats from [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 226.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4259, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5885. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4931. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5241. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4430, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4239. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3929.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.44 million, the company has a total of 23,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,450 K while annual income is -21,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,617 K while its latest quarter income was -1,446 K.