Search
admin
admin

14.47% volatility in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock priced at $0.48, down -10.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5051 and dropped to $0.455 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. VVPR’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -7.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 242 workers is very important to gauge.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VivoPower International PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

The latest stats from [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 226.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4259, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5885. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4931. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5241. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4430, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4239. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3929.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.44 million, the company has a total of 23,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,450 K while annual income is -21,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,617 K while its latest quarter income was -1,446 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 662,920 K

-
Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.45, soaring 5.21% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) market cap hits 37.54 billion

Steve Mayer -
May 15, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) trading session started at the price of $135.02, that was 7.66% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Telos Corporation (TLS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.07% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On May 15, 2023, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) opened at $2.58, higher 26.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.