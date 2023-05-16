-23.62% percent quarterly performance for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) stock priced at $9.20, down -3.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.20 and dropped to $8.83 before settling in for the closing price of $9.21. CXW’s price has ranged from $7.84 to $13.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 339.70%. With a float of $113.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10653 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.45, operating margin of +9.53, and the pretax margin is +8.96.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of CoreCivic Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 169,815. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,153 shares at a rate of $9.90, taking the stock ownership to the 37,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,000 for $9.59, making the entire transaction worth $335,650. This insider now owns 202,695 shares in total.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.63 while generating a return on equity of 8.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 339.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -7.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CoreCivic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.06 million, its volume of 1.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, CoreCivic Inc.’s (CXW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.10 in the near term. At $9.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.36.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.03 billion, the company has a total of 113,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,845 M while annual income is 122,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 458,000 K while its latest quarter income was 12,400 K.