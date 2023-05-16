3.03% volatility in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 15, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) opened at $37.21, lower -2.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.21 and dropped to $35.95 before settling in for the closing price of $37.35. Price fluctuations for SFM have ranged from $22.56 to $39.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.80% at the time writing. With a float of $102.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.74, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is +5.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 110.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 2,252,753. In this transaction SVP, Chief Forager of this company sold 61,788 shares at a rate of $36.46, taking the stock ownership to the 8,165 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 52,447 for $36.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,924,548. This insider now owns 188,444 shares in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +4.08 while generating a return on equity of 26.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.43% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) raw stochastic average was set at 62.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.01 in the near term. At $37.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Key Stats

There are currently 103,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,404 M according to its annual income of 261,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,733 M and its income totaled 76,160 K.