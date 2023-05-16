-59.00% percent quarterly performance for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 15, 2023, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) trading session started at the price of $1.77, that was 5.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. A 52-week range for AMTX has been $1.16 – $11.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -102.80%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 167 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.16, operating margin of -13.41, and the pretax margin is -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aemetis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1944. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9633 in the near term. At $2.0367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5433.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

There are 36,690K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 68.53 million. As of now, sales total 256,510 K while income totals -107,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,150 K while its last quarter net income were -26,410 K.