6.32% volatility in 89bio Inc. (ETNB) last month: This is a red flag warning

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $17.91, down -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.88 and dropped to $17.75 before settling in for the closing price of $17.90. Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has traded in a range of $2.52-$18.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.60%. With a float of $46.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.17 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 247,799. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 13,683 shares at a rate of $18.11, taking the stock ownership to the 164,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,721 for $14.95, making the entire transaction worth $130,379. This insider now owns 53,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 88.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.58. Second resistance stands at $19.30. The third major resistance level sits at $19.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.32.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.28 billion has total of 72,868K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -102,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,840 K.