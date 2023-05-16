6.57% volatility in Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 15, 2023, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) opened at $12.38, higher 3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.95 and dropped to $12.335 before settling in for the closing price of $12.24. Price fluctuations for KURA have ranged from $9.49 to $19.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.10% at the time writing. With a float of $64.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.40 million.

In an organization with 131 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kura Oncology Inc. is 1.94%, while institutional ownership is 106.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 128,033. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 9,225 shares at a rate of $13.88, taking the stock ownership to the 27,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s CCO & Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,906 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $26,474. This insider now owns 20,605 shares in total.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.54) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -29.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.93% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Kura Oncology Inc.’s (KURA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.42. However, in the short run, Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.96. Second resistance stands at $13.26. The third major resistance level sits at $13.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.73.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) Key Stats

There are currently 68,439K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 877.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -135,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -34,069 K.