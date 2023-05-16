$793.48K in average volume shows that Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is heading in the right direction

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.55, soaring 5.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Within the past 52 weeks, KSCP’s price has moved between $0.49 and $4.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -129.80%. With a float of $14.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 111 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7049, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9033. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5910 in the near term. At $0.6105, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6410. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5410, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5105. The third support level lies at $0.4910 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.73 million based on 39,339K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,630 K and income totals -25,640 K. The company made 2,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.