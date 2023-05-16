$838.98K in average volume shows that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is heading in the right direction

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $47.24, up 4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.41 and dropped to $46.79 before settling in for the closing price of $46.98. Over the past 52 weeks, PNFP has traded in a range of $43.31-$89.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.20%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is 2.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,773,539. In this transaction CHAIRMAN of this company sold 24,168 shares at a rate of $73.38, taking the stock ownership to the 302,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s CHAIRMAN sold 3 for $82.26, making the entire transaction worth $247. This insider now owns 306,249 shares in total.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +34.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (PNFP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., PNFP], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (PNFP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.99. The third major resistance level sits at $52.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.72.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.71 billion has total of 76,743K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,790 M in contrast with the sum of 560,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 595,570 K and last quarter income was 137,270 K.