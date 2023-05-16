A look at MIND Technology Inc.’s (MIND) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 15, 2023, MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) trading session started at the price of $0.51, that was 14.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.4301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for MIND has been $0.37 – $1.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -10.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.80%. With a float of $12.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of -21.70, and the pretax margin is -19.18.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MIND Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MIND Technology Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 56,960. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $7.12, taking the stock ownership to the 21,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.27, making the entire transaction worth $72,700. This insider now owns 13,696 shares in total.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -21.18 while generating a return on equity of -27.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

Looking closely at MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, MIND Technology Inc.’s (MIND) raw stochastic average was set at 26.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5002, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5871. However, in the short run, MIND Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5298. Second resistance stands at $0.5898. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6397. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4199, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3100.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Key Stats

There are 13,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.65 million. As of now, sales total 35,090 K while income totals -8,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,410 K while its last quarter net income were 670 K.