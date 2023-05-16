A look at Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) stock priced at $84.46, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.68 and dropped to $83.99 before settling in for the closing price of $84.40. OTIS’s price has ranged from $62.49 to $87.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.60%. With a float of $413.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 119.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Looking closely at Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 72.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.02. However, in the short run, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.80. Second resistance stands at $85.08. The third major resistance level sits at $85.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.42.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.99 billion, the company has a total of 413,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,685 M while annual income is 1,253 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,346 M while its latest quarter income was 331,000 K.