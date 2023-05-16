A look at Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) stock priced at $1.75, up 2.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. REI’s price has ranged from $1.62 to $4.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 39.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.20%. With a float of $147.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 98 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.47, operating margin of +55.82, and the pretax margin is +42.35.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 42,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,345,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director sold 77,400 for $1.76, making the entire transaction worth $136,147. This insider now owns 227,694 shares in total.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.92 while generating a return on equity of 28.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ring Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.45 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4476. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8100 in the near term. At $1.8400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6700.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 335.32 million, the company has a total of 195,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 347,250 K while annual income is 138,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 88,080 K while its latest quarter income was 32,720 K.