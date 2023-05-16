A look at Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 15, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was 5.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.655 and dropped to $3.38 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. A 52-week range for WBX has been $2.44 – $11.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.60%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

The firm has a total of 1267 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wallbox N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wallbox N.V., WBX], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.19.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are 171,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 640.17 million. As of now, sales total 151,910 K while income totals -66,170 K.