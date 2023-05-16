A major move is in the offing as ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) market cap hits 616.57 million

On May 15, 2023, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) opened at $9.26, higher 5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.84 and dropped to $9.15 before settling in for the closing price of $9.15. Price fluctuations for ACMR have ranged from $5.46 to $20.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 60.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.00% at the time writing. With a float of $44.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.22, operating margin of +15.18, and the pretax margin is +17.32.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 452,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 37,500 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 889,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s insider sold 22,500 for $12.37, making the entire transaction worth $278,351. This insider now owns 50,001 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +10.10 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 145.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Looking closely at ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. However, in the short run, ACM Research Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.97. Second resistance stands at $10.25. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.59.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

There are currently 54,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 616.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 388,830 K according to its annual income of 39,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,260 K and its income totaled 7,150 K.