A major move is in the offing as Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) market cap hits 2.25 billion

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) stock priced at $6.18, up 4.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.355 and dropped to $6.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. CD’s price has ranged from $5.00 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 104.90%. With a float of $92.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.67, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Looking closely at Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.30. However, in the short run, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.42. Second resistance stands at $6.54. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.83.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.25 billion, the company has a total of 366,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 659,930 K while annual income is 94,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190,650 K while its latest quarter income was 15,880 K.